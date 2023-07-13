Quick start leads Revolution to 2-1 victory over Atlanta United

49 minutes ago
Matt Polster and Giacomo Vrioni scored in the first nine minutes, Djordje Petrovic made a career-high 10 saves and the New England Revolution defeated Atlanta United 2-1

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Matt Polster and Giacomo Vrioni scored in the first nine minutes, Djordje Petrovic made a career-high 10 saves and the New England Revolution defeated Atlanta United 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Polster netted his second goal of the season to give the Revolution (11-4-7) the lead, scoring unassisted in the 4th minute. Vrioni stretched the advantage to 2-0 when he took a pass from Carles Gil and scored his fifth goal this season. Gil returned from a one-match suspension for accumulating five yellow cards. He missed the Revs' 2-1 loss to the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

Djordje Petrovic missed his shot at a clean sheet when Machop Chol scored unassisted in the third minute of second-half stoppage time for his second goal this season and the second of his career. Brad Guzan had four saves for Atlanta United (9-6-8).

New England improves to 4-0-2 in its last six matches against Atlanta United after going 0-5-2 in the previous seven.

Atlanta United was coming off back-to-back shutout victories. The club had three straight shutouts once in a club-record five-match run in 2019.

The Revolution saw a seven-match unbeaten streak end in a 2-1 loss to the New York Red Bulls last time out. New England had an eight-match run earlier this season.

Giorgos Giakoumakis was upgraded to questionable but did not play for Atlanta United because of a hamstring injury. Giakoumakis has a club-high 10 goals this season, tied for third highest in the league.

Atlanta United returns home to host Orlando City on Saturday. New England will host D.C. United on Saturday.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

