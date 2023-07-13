Quick start leads Revolution to 2-1 victory over Atlanta United

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Matt Polster and Giacomo Vrioni scored in the first nine minutes, Djordje Petrovic made a career-high 10 saves and the New England Revolution defeated Atlanta United 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Polster netted his second goal of the season to give the Revolution (11-4-7) the lead, scoring unassisted in the 4th minute. Vrioni stretched the advantage to 2-0 when he took a pass from Carles Gil and scored his fifth goal this season. Gil returned from a one-match suspension for accumulating five yellow cards. He missed the Revs' 2-1 loss to the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

Djordje Petrovic missed his shot at a clean sheet when Machop Chol scored unassisted in the third minute of second-half stoppage time for his second goal this season and the second of his career. Brad Guzan had four saves for Atlanta United (9-6-8).

New England improves to 4-0-2 in its last six matches against Atlanta United after going 0-5-2 in the previous seven.

Atlanta United was coming off back-to-back shutout victories. The club had three straight shutouts once in a club-record five-match run in 2019.

The Revolution saw a seven-match unbeaten streak end in a 2-1 loss to the New York Red Bulls last time out. New England had an eight-match run earlier this season.

Giorgos Giakoumakis was upgraded to questionable but did not play for Atlanta United because of a hamstring injury. Giakoumakis has a club-high 10 goals this season, tied for third highest in the league.

Atlanta United returns home to host Orlando City on Saturday. New England will host D.C. United on Saturday.

____

