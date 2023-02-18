X
Queens defeats Kennesaw State 83-76

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
5 hours ago
Led by Kenny Dye's 24 points, the Queens Royals defeated the Kennesaw State Owls 83-76 on Saturday

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Kenny Dye had 24 points in Queens' 83-76 victory against Kennesaw State on Saturday.

Dye added five assists for the Royals (17-12, 7-9 Atlantic Sun Conference). AJ McKee scored 20 points while shooting 5 for 14 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 6 of 10 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Chris Ashby recorded 12 points and shot 4 for 7 from beyond the arc.

The Owls (21-8, 13-3) were led by Chris Youngblood, who recorded 21 points and eight rebounds. Demond Robinson added 16 points and two blocks for Kennesaw State. In addition, Terrell Burden finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Wednesday. Queens hosts Liberty while Kennesaw State visits North Alabama.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

