QB Zach Pyron is making first start since 2022 for Georgia Tech against No. 12 Notre Dame

Quarterback Zach Pyron is making his first start for Georgia Tech since his 2022 freshman season as a fill-in for Haynes King against No. 12 Notre Dame
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Zach Pyron (5) celebrates in the end zone after a rushing touchdown in the first quarter of a football game against the Duke BlueDevils, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Zach Pyron (5) celebrates in the end zone after a rushing touchdown in the first quarter of a football game against the Duke BlueDevils, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)
By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
3 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Quarterback Zach Pyron is making his first start for Georgia Tech since his 2022 freshman season as a fill-in for Haynes King against No. 12 Notre Dame on Saturday.

King left last week's 41-34 win at North Carolina with an apparent right arm or shoulder injury. The junior was not in uniform as he watched pregame drills, and Pyron was announced as the starter.

Pyron has played in every game this season behind King and has rushed for 60 yards and four touchdowns. He has thrown only seven passes but had success as a passer in his only two starts in 2022.

The Yellow Jackets' leading tackler, linebacker Kyle Efford, is out with an undisclosed injury. Freshman Tah'j Butler was announced as the starter.

Notre Dame is without one of its top defensive players. Cornerback Benjamin Morrison suffered a season-ending hip injury in last week's 49-7 win over Stanford.

Notre Dame kicker Mitch Jeter was listed as questionable with a hip injury.

