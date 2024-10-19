QB Zach Pyron is making first start since 2022 for Georgia Tech against No. 12 Notre Dame

ATLANTA (AP) — Quarterback Zach Pyron is making his first start for Georgia Tech since his 2022 freshman season as a fill-in for Haynes King against No. 12 Notre Dame on Saturday.

King left last week's 41-34 win at North Carolina with an apparent right arm or shoulder injury. The junior was not in uniform as he watched pregame drills, and Pyron was announced as the starter.

Pyron has played in every game this season behind King and has rushed for 60 yards and four touchdowns. He has thrown only seven passes but had success as a passer in his only two starts in 2022.