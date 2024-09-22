QB Smith collects 4 TDs to send Mercer past The Citadel 38-21

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Quarterback D.J. Smith accounted for four touchdowns and Mercer pulled away from The Citadel late in the first half and beat the Bulldogs 38-21 on Saturday.

Tied at 14, Tyrell Coard ran it in from the 11 with 1:05 remaining before halftime to end an eight-play, 75-yard drive. On The Citadell's following drive, TJ Moore intercepted Johnathan Bennett and ran it back 39 yards to make it 28-14.

Garrison Johnson's 1-yard run near the midway point of the third quarter reduced The Citadel's deficit to 28-21 before Smith ran it in from the 20 a little more than four minutes later.