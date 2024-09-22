Georgia News

QB Smith collects 4 TDs to send Mercer past The Citadel 38-21

Quarterback D
1 hour ago

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Quarterback D.J. Smith accounted for four touchdowns and Mercer pulled away from The Citadel late in the first half and beat the Bulldogs 38-21 on Saturday.

Tied at 14, Tyrell Coard ran it in from the 11 with 1:05 remaining before halftime to end an eight-play, 75-yard drive. On The Citadell's following drive, TJ Moore intercepted Johnathan Bennett and ran it back 39 yards to make it 28-14.

Garrison Johnson's 1-yard run near the midway point of the third quarter reduced The Citadel's deficit to 28-21 before Smith ran it in from the 20 a little more than four minutes later.

Smith threw for 253 yards completing 20 of 25 passes and ran for 76 yards on 10 carries with two touchdowns. Dwayne McGee ran for 94 yards on 17 carries for Mercer (4-0, 2-0 Southern Conference).

Bennett threw for 336 yards with a touchdown and the pick-6 and completed just 19 of 40 passes for the Bulldogs (2-2, 0-1).

