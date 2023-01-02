QB Bennett: Georgia must fix mistakes to win another title

“Got to go back and look at the tape and see what we could clean up because it felt like there was a 30-minute period there where I just played bad football,” Bennett said. “So we’ve got to fix that.”

Bennett, who also ran for a touchdown, was named offensive MVP for his fourth consecutive postseason game, including both CFP games last season.

Georgia's proud defense has set season highs for points allowed in two straight games, including a 50-30 win over LSU in the Southeastern Conference championship game. After allowing 502 passing yards to LSU, the Bulldogs gave up 348 yards with four touchdowns through the air to Ohio State's C.J. Stroud.

Georgia's defense allowed 10 or fewer points in six regular-season games, including two shutouts, but defensive back Javon Bullard says expectations change in the offseason when facing the nation's top teams.

“We knew coming into the game, it wouldn’t be perfect,” said Bullard, the defensive MVP. “You come into a game like this, college playoff, we know you are going to give up some plays, they are going to make some plays, we’re going to make some plays. You can’t get too high up and can’t get too low.”

The defense will be challenged by high-scoring TCU in the national championship game. The Horned Frogs average 41.1 points per game to rank fifth in the nation following a 51-45 win over No. 2 Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal.

Georgia, which leaned heavily on its defense in its 2021 national championship season, fell from second to fifth in the nation in scoring defense, at 14.79 points allowed per game.

Smart said the Bulldogs “didn’t play our best football game” against Ohio State. “If we want any chance at winning a national championship, we have to play a lot better football,” he said.

Georgia had a team meeting on Monday to review the Ohio State game and will open practice for the national championship game on Tuesday.

