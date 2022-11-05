Pyron rallies Georgia Tech past Virginia Tech 28-27

Grant Wells threw for 164 yards and rushed for 32 yards and a touchdown for Virginia Tech.

THE TAKEAWAY

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets, who continue to be competitive under interim coach Brent Key, may have a quarterback controversy on their hands. Pyron, a freshman, was playing in just his second game this season, and he played well in the Yellow Jackets’ loss to Florida State in their previous game, throwing for 198 yards and a score. Key will have an interesting decision in advance of Saturday’s game against Miami.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies scored in all three phases of the game, but four turnovers doomed them in their second consecutive one-point loss. Virginia Tech is on its way to its worst season since going 2-8-1 in 1992.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets host Miami next Saturday.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies play at Duke Saturday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Credit: Matt Gentry Credit: Matt Gentry

Credit: Matt Gentry Credit: Matt Gentry

Credit: Matt Gentry Credit: Matt Gentry

Credit: Matt Gentry Credit: Matt Gentry

Credit: Matt Gentry Credit: Matt Gentry

Credit: Matt Gentry Credit: Matt Gentry

Credit: Matt Gentry Credit: Matt Gentry