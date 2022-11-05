ajc logo
Pyron rallies Georgia Tech past Virginia Tech 28-27

Georgia News
By JIMMY ROBERTSON
17 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Zach Pyron threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score in his first career start to lift Georgia Tech to a 28-27 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Pyron’s 9-yard touchdown run with 3:30 remaining was the game winner, as the Yellow Jackets (4-5, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) rallied from a 27-16 deficit to snap a two-game losing streak.

Virginia Tech (2-7, 1-5), which has lost six straight games, turned the ball over three times in the fourth quarter, two of which led to Georgia Tech touchdowns.

The Hokies wasted a chance to put the game away early in the fourth. They led by 11 and were inside the Georgia Tech 10, but Keshawn King fumbled, and Georgia Tech recovered. That led to a 56-yard touchdown pass from Pyron to Nate McCollum with 9:02 remaining that pulled the Yellow Jackets to 27-23 after they failed on the two-point conversion.

Pyron accounted for 319 yards in place of injured starter Jeff Sims, who missed his second consecutive game with a sprained foot. Pyron completed 19 of 32 for 253 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and he rushed for 66 yards.

Grant Wells threw for 164 yards and rushed for 32 yards and a touchdown for Virginia Tech.

THE TAKEAWAY

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets, who continue to be competitive under interim coach Brent Key, may have a quarterback controversy on their hands. Pyron, a freshman, was playing in just his second game this season, and he played well in the Yellow Jackets’ loss to Florida State in their previous game, throwing for 198 yards and a score. Key will have an interesting decision in advance of Saturday’s game against Miami.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies scored in all three phases of the game, but four turnovers doomed them in their second consecutive one-point loss. Virginia Tech is on its way to its worst season since going 2-8-1 in 1992.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets host Miami next Saturday.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies play at Duke Saturday.

