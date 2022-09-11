ajc logo
X

Purata's hat trick leads Atlanta to 4-2 win over Toronto

Atlanta United's Juan José Sánchez Purata, left, and Ronaldo Cisneros score Purata's goal against Toronto FC during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Atlanta. Atlanta won 4-2. (AP Photo/Bob Andres)

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta United's Juan José Sánchez Purata, left, and Ronaldo Cisneros score Purata's goal against Toronto FC during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Atlanta. Atlanta won 4-2. (AP Photo/Bob Andres)

Georgia News
43 minutes ago
Juan Purata scored three goals in the second half to help Atlanta United beat Toronto 4-2

ATLANTA (AP) — Juan Purata scored three goals in the second half to help Atlanta United beat Toronto 4-2 on Saturday.

Thiago Almada gave Atlanta a 3-2 lead in the 74th and Purata's third goal came in the 88th to cap the scoring for United (9-12-9).

Federico Bernardeschi and Ayo Akinola each scored for Toronto (9-15-7).

Up next for both teams is a matchup with Orlando City. United plays Orlando on Wednesday on the road. Toronto plays at Orlando on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta United's Juan José Sánchez Purata, left, and Ronaldo Cisneros score Purata's goal against Toronto FC during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Atlanta. Atlanta won 4-2. (AP Photo/Bob Andres)

Credit: Bob Andres

Atlanta United's Juan José Sánchez Purata, left, and Ronaldo Cisneros score Purata's goal against Toronto FC during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Atlanta. Atlanta won 4-2. (AP Photo/Bob Andres)

Credit: Bob Andres

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta United's Juan José Sánchez Purata, left, and Ronaldo Cisneros score Purata's goal against Toronto FC during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Atlanta. Atlanta won 4-2. (AP Photo/Bob Andres)

Credit: Bob Andres

Credit: Bob Andres

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta United goalkeeper Raúl Gudiño (23) cannot defend against a penalty kick by Toronto's Federico Bernardeschi in the second half of an MLS soccer match on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Bob Andres)

Credit: Bob Andres

Atlanta United goalkeeper Raúl Gudiño (23) cannot defend against a penalty kick by Toronto's Federico Bernardeschi in the second half of an MLS soccer match on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Bob Andres)

Credit: Bob Andres

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta United goalkeeper Raúl Gudiño (23) cannot defend against a penalty kick by Toronto's Federico Bernardeschi in the second half of an MLS soccer match on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Bob Andres)

Credit: Bob Andres

Credit: Bob Andres

Editors' Picks
Zaccardi Dukes Jr., 17, died at the hospital after he was found shot Friday evening at a northwest Atlanta home, police said.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

17-year-old boy fatally shot at NW Atlanta home6h ago
Emma Linek

Credit: FBI

FBI searching for autistic Ohio teen last seen leaving Atlanta airport
7h ago
ajc.com

Breakdown: No. 2 Georgia 33, Samford 0
1h ago
771022 - Atlanta, Georgia - Prince Charles draws applause from Gov. George Busbee and Lt. Gov. Zell Miller at the State Capitol, Oct. 21, 1977. (AJC Staff Photo/Minla Shields

Credit: AJC

Charles, now king of England, was first British royal to see a UGA football game
3h ago
771022 - Atlanta, Georgia - Prince Charles draws applause from Gov. George Busbee and Lt. Gov. Zell Miller at the State Capitol, Oct. 21, 1977. (AJC Staff Photo/Minla Shields

Credit: AJC

Charles, now king of England, was first British royal to see a UGA football game
3h ago
A plane crashed Saturday afternoon in Lake Hartwell near the Georgia/South Carolina state line, officials said.

Plane crashes into Lake Hartwell near Georgia/South Carolina state line
5h ago
The Latest
Georgia Tech running back Dontae Smith (4) runs the ball before scoring a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Western Carolina, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Jackets use strong running game, takeways to end 7-game skid
21m ago
Saturday's Scores
1h ago
GA Lottery
1h ago
Featured
Cobb County deputies Jonathan Koleski (left) and Marshall Ervin Jr. were killed late Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, while serving a warrant. (Courtesy of Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Department

How to help the families of Cobb deputies killed in line of duty
9h ago
Politically Georgia: How an explosion of new voters could change November
Pizza, Pints & Pigskins: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top