ajc logo
X

Punter scores 16, Troy downs Georgia State 65-53

Georgia News
50 minutes ago
Led by Kieffer Punter's 16 points, the Troy Trojans defeated the Georgia State Panthers 65-53 on Thursday night

ATLANTA (AP) — Kieffer Punter had 16 points in Troy's 65-53 win over Georgia State on Thursday night.

Punter was 6 of 13 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) for the Trojans (12-6, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference). Zay Williams added 12 points while finishing 6 of 8 from the floor, and he also had five rebounds and three blocks. Darius McNeill was 3 of 7 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

Brenden Tucker finished with 21 points for the Panthers (8-9, 1-4). Ja'Heim Hudson added 14 points and three steals for Georgia State. Jamaine Mann also had six points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Troy visits Appalachian State and Georgia State hosts Coastal Carolina.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Tyson Horne/Tyson.Horne@ajc.com

Massive cleanup begins after strong storms crush buildings, close schools2h ago

Credit: Barry Brecheisen

Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 after hospitalization
7m ago

Credit: AJC

As CNN leaves CNN Center, some facts about the Atlanta landmark
4h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Bye bye CNN Center: CNN employees moving to Midtown campus
15h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Bye bye CNN Center: CNN employees moving to Midtown campus
15h ago

Credit: Phil Skinner

Delta bans employees using flight benefits from Sky Clubs
9h ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
54m ago
Finch beats buzzer, Ga Southern tops Appalachian St 67-65
1h ago
At least six killed in central Alabama following powerful storms
2h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

As CNN leaves CNN Center, some facts about the Atlanta landmark
4h ago
Details for parade to celebrate Georgia’s championship announced
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
5h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top