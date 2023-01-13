Punter scores 16, Troy downs Georgia State 65-53

Punter was 6 of 13 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) for the Trojans (12-6, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference). Zay Williams added 12 points while finishing 6 of 8 from the floor, and he also had five rebounds and three blocks. Darius McNeill was 3 of 7 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

Brenden Tucker finished with 21 points for the Panthers (8-9, 1-4). Ja'Heim Hudson added 14 points and three steals for Georgia State. Jamaine Mann also had six points.