Public asked to report monarch butterfly sightings in South

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced the effort on Thursday. Scientists want to hear about sightings from December 1 to March 1 in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas. The observations should be reported at journeynorth.org.

The information may help conservation efforts by determining if the butterflies can spend the winter as non-breeding adults in the southern U.S., Sonia Altizer, an ecology professor at the University of Georgia, said in a news release.