Prosecutors seek February trial for 5 remaining defendants indicted with rapper Young Thug

ATLANTA (AP) — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is seeking to hold a trial early next year for the last five defendants who were originally indicted along with Atlanta rapper Young Thug.

A final plea hearing for the five is set for Dec. 17 and Willis filed a motion Friday asking that a trial begin on Feb. 24. She estimates that a trial would last about three months.

A grand jury in May 2022 indicted 28 people, including Young Thug, and charged them with racketeering. The indictment said the rapper co-founded a violent street gang that committed multiple murders, shootings and carjackings over roughly a decade and promoted its activities in songs and on social media.