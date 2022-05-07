Prosecutors say man in US illegally lured teen into sex acts

Alejandro Pedroza-Romero, who's also known as Zuleyka Luna and Alex Luna, was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to coercion and enticement, federal prosecutors said in a news release. After he serves his prison term, he'll be subject to deportation.

“Alejandro Pedroza-Romero flaunted the sovereignty of the United States by illegally entering, and then preyed on vulnerable victims on American soil,” U.S. Attorney David Estes said in the release. “Putting him behind bars automatically protects children from this predator.”