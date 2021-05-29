Prosecutors: Former pediatric nurse distributed child porn

William Clinton Storey of Preston pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of distributing child pornography, federal prosecutors said in a news release.

“William Storey will spend a significant period of time in prison for his role in distributing large amounts of the most depraved depictions of child sexual abuse online — a criminal act made even more disturbing knowing he was a pediatric nurse practitioner at the time of his crimes,” Acting U.S. Attorney Peter Leary said.