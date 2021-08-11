Prosecutors: Atlanta kids got donations for notorious gang

The group set up a fake charity — Georgia Peach Youth Club of America Inc. — to fund the gang’s criminal enterprises, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said.

Carr, a Republican, said the indictment names 14 people on charges including human trafficking, racketeering, criminal street gang activity, charity fraud, and money laundering. His statement Tuesday says money raised through the charity funded operations of the Nine Trey Bloods, a subset of the Los Angeles-based United Blood Nation.