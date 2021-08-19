Prosecutors: 8 people indicted in $467,000 Georgia fraud case

Demps worked for the Muscogee County Clerk’s Office for about 30 years in neighboring Georgia, where he supervised monetary deposits received by the clerk’s office. He is accused of making checks from the clerk’s office payable to various co-defendants in the case. The co-defendants would then cash the checks and return the money to Demps, who allegedly would give the participants in the scheme a portion of the money.

It is alleged that from January 2019 to November 2019, Demps and his co-defendants cashed at least $467,331 in checks stolen from the Muscogee County Clerk’s Office, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Georgia said. That money came from fines collected for felony and misdemeanor criminal offenses, forfeitures resulting from criminal activities, and certain monies received from condemnation accounts.