Prosecutor: Man accused in cocaine poisoning could flee

The Telegraph of Macon reports that Edward Judie Jr., charged with felony murder in the 2019 death of his wife, was denied bail Thursday by Bibb County Superior Court Judge Howard Simms.

Joyce Fox Judie was found dead in November 2019 at the couple's suburban home in northwest Macon. Ed Judie told deputies at the time that he and his wife had been drinking and he thought she had fallen asleep.