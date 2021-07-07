Prosecutor: Georgia city official destroyed records, lied

Sammie Lee Sias, 66, of Hephzibah, who serves as District 4 commissioner on the Augusta Commission faces charges of destruction, alteration or falsification of records in a federal investigation and false statements or representations made to a department or agency of the United States, Acting U.S. Attorney David H. Estes said in a news release.

The indictment was handed down nearly two years after FBI agents raided Sias' home. That search came days after commissioners voted to ask the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to probe allegations of misconduct that had been levied against Sias by a former employee that he had had a 20-year-long affair with. The ex-employee accused Sias of misspending public money, child abuse and using alcohol and porn at Jamestown Community Center — allegations that he denied in 2019, according to the Augusta Chronicle.