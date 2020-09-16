Prosecutor: Former Atlanta CFO stole money, had machine guns

In one instance, Beard is accused of using his city-issued credit card to charge more than $3,800 for hotel rooms in Chicago for his stepdaughter while she attended a music festival.

In another, officials said Beard ordered two custom-made machine guns, illegally took possession of them and then falsely certified they were for the Atlanta Police Department. It is illegal for anyone other than law enforcement or military personnel to have that type of weapon.

Beard is also accused of pocketing thousands of dollars in travel and conference expenses reimbursed by third parties that should have gone to the city.