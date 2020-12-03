Prosecutor: Dog left tied to fence for days when owners move

Curtis Swan, 27, and Aaleyah Clay, 29, moved from Roselle to Sandy Springs, Georgia, on Nov. 15 and told a neighbor they planned to eventually return to pick up the dog, a young male husky, according to the Union County Prosecutor's Office.

The dog had a severe, infected open wound covering much of his neck when an animal control officer found it at the home on Nov. 20, prosecutors said. Officials brought the dog to the Newark branch of Associated Humane Societies of New Jersey for treatment and later moved it to an animal shelter in south Jersey, where it continues to recuperate.