Prosecutor clears Georgia officer who killed man in May

Meriwether County District Attorney Herb Cranford said in a Friday news release that a review of body camera footage was consistent with accounts that 42-year-old Wallace Dean Staples was agitated and had his thumb on the trigger of a gun when he was shot in May in Greenville.

"The fact that his thumb was on the trigger and that Staples held the gun awkwardly heightened the probability that the pistol could go off either intentionally or unintentionally," The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Cranford said.