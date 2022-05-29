ajc logo
X

Prosecutor becomes latest in Georgia to drop marijuana cases

Georgia News
21 minutes ago
The district attorney of coastal Georgia’s largest county say she'll stop prosecuting misdemeanor marijuana cases

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The district attorney of coastal Georgia's largest county has become the latest prosecutor statewide to say she'll generally stop prosecuting misdemeanor marijuana cases involving possession of less than an ounce of the drug.

Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones made the announcement Tuesday. Like other prosecutors, police chiefs and sheriffs who have stopped marijuana enforcement, she cited the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's refusal to test for small amounts of marijuana unless other felony charges are involved.

“Without a verified test, the state cannot prove that the accused violated the law,” Jones said in a statement.

She also cited Georgia’s 2019 law that made hemp farming illegal, saying it’s hard to tell the difference between legal hemp and illegal marijuana.

The change began immediately.

Officials in other jurisdictions including the Atlanta suburbs of Cobb, DeKalb and Gwinnett counties, as well as Athens-Clarke County and Augusta-Richmond County have made similar announcements since 2019.

“Disposing of low-level petty offenses that do not threaten public safety and do not involve a victim allows the state to focus already-limited resources on the serious cases that do,” Jones said.

A number of Georgia cities and counties, including Savannah, Atlanta and Macon-Bibb County have also reduced penalties for possessing marijuana. They've told police to only write a ticket and not take someone to jail.

Jones said she would still prosecute people with more than an ounce of marijuana, those who sell the drug, those who possess it around children or in school zones and those who drive while impaired.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, who led that city's previous efforts to cut marijuana penalties, told WTOC-TV that he supports the move. "I think it just makes sense," he said.

But Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher said he must uphold state and federal laws and that his deputies will still arrest anyone possessing any amount of marijuana.

State lawmakers, mostly Democrats, have introduced a number of bills in the Georgia General Assembly seeking to legalize marijuana or reduce penalties for possession, but none have advanced.

Editors' Picks
Atlanta DeKalb Carnival cancels Saturday parade just hours before event16h ago
‘On behalf of a grateful nation...’
Police: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend begins
16h ago
Biden taps former DeKalb sheriff, 2 others to be U.S. marshals in Georgia
19h ago
Biden taps former DeKalb sheriff, 2 others to be U.S. marshals in Georgia
19h ago
Braves’ top prospect Michael Harris impresses in his debut
12h ago
The Latest
Braves and Marlins square off in series rubber match
6h ago
GA Lottery
7h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
7h ago
Featured
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 11, 2019 file photo, Christa Brown, of Denver, Colo., speaks during a rally in Birmingham, Ala., outside the Southern Baptist Convention's annual meeting. Brown, an author and retired attorney, says she was abused by a Southern Baptist minister as a child. After reading an investigative report released by the SBC on Sunday, May 22, 2022, Brown said it “fundamentally confirms what Southern Baptist clergy sex abuse survivors have been saying for decades. ... I view this investigative report as a beginning, not an end. The work will continue." (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)

Credit: Julie Bennett

Georgia pastors, others on Southern Baptist list of alleged abusers
Man sentenced in ‘worst child molestation case’ Coweta judge has seen
Atlanta DeKalb Carnival cancels Saturday parade just hours before event
16h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top