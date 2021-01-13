Proposal would replace statue of Confederate with John Lewis

Prominent Georgia politicians on both sides of the aisle endorsed the idea after Lewis’ death in July, including Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. The majority of Georgia’s congressional delegation signed onto a letter asking Kemp, Ralston and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan to replace the statue of Stephens with one of Lewis.

“John Lewis’ commitment to non-violence in the pursuit of justice for all inspired millions across Georgia, America, and the world. Because of the life and activism of John Lewis, America is more fair, more just, and more kind,” U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop said in a statement after Lewis’ death. “There is no better Georgian we could choose to represent our state in our nation’s Capitol than our beloved friend, colleague, and hero, John Robert Lewis.”