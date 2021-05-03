Prolonged construction an obstacle for Savannah businesses

Georgia's oldest city is seeing a healthy rebound in tourism a year after the coronavirus pandemic struck, WTOC-TV reported. But shops in a two-block area of Broughton Street in Savannah's historic district aren't getting much of that business because of paving and landscaping work that's shut down part of the road.

David Huynh owns Envy Nail Bar on the normally busy downtown thoroughfare. He says his business is down 55% over the past year. He blames construction work that has reduced the foot traffic that Huynh relies on for walk-in customers.