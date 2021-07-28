Probe: No charges warranted in death after adult sleepover

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation conducted its probe into the death of Tamla Horsford, who was found dead in the backyard of a Forsyth County home on Nov. 4, 2018, the morning after the slumber party. Horsford's family has long suspected foul play.

Multiple news outlets reported that the bureau, or GBI, confirmed Tuesday its investigation was complete and that a district attorney's review “determined the facts and investigative findings do not support pursuit and prosecution of criminal charges.”