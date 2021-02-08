Probe focuses on chicken conveyer in deaths at Georgia plant

The chemical safety board has previously said the line that failed was used to season, cook, freeze and package chicken, and the nitrogen system had been installed only weeks before.

Investigators have also said they found some tools near the freezer on the line, and it was undergoing “unplanned maintenance.”

Gainesville is the hub of Georgia’s mammoth poultry industry, which relies on a heavily Latino workforce. Five of the six workers who died were Mexican citizens.

Immigration advocates have called on federal investigators to guarantee that any workers at the plant who are in the country illegally will not be deported if they come forward to share their observations.

Candles and flowers are left along Centennial Drive near Foundation Food Group, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Gainesville, Ga., in memory of the six that died from a nitrogen leak at the plant the day before. (Scott Rogers/The Times via AP) Credit: SCOTT ROGERS Credit: SCOTT ROGERS