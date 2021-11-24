ajc logo
X

Prisoner involved in altercation dies from his injuries

Georgia News
59 minutes ago
A prisoner has died nearly two weeks after he was involved in an altercation at a federal prison in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A prisoner has died nearly two weeks after he was involved in an altercation at a federal prison in Tucson.

Stephen A. Keating was found unresponsive at the prison on Nov. 10, brought to a hospital where he was later placed on a ventilator and died from his injuries on Monday, officials said.

Federal prison officials say no one else was harmed in the altercation.

Keating, 61, had been at the prison since September 2013.

He was serving a 110-year sentence for convictions for sexual exploitation of a minor and distribution of child pornography in a case prosecuted in Georgia.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Alvarez scores 22 to lift Mercer over Bucknell 78-68
46m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Evening' game
55m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Evening' game
55m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top