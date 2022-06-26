ajc logo
Priso breaks tie in 78th, Toronto FC beats Atlanta 2-1

Toronto FC midfielder Ralph Priso (8) turns to Carlos Salcedo, left, after scoring against Atlanta United during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto FC midfielder Ralph Priso (8) turns to Carlos Salcedo, left, after scoring against Atlanta United during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

15 minutes ago
Ralph Priso broke a tie in the 78th minute to help Toronto FC beat Atlanta United 2-1 on Saturday night

TORONTO (AP) — Ralph Priso broke a tie in the 78th minute to help Toronto FC beat Atlanta United 2-1 on Saturday night.

Jonathan Osorio opened the scoring for Toronto (5-8-3) in the eighth minute.

Luiz De Araujo tied it for Atlanta (5-6-4) in the 57th.

Toronto FC midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo celebrates after Ralph Priso scored against Atlanta United during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto FC midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo celebrates after Ralph Priso scored against Atlanta United during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto FC midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo celebrates after Ralph Priso scored against Atlanta United during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Atlanta United midfielder Marcelino Moreno, center, takes the ball between Toronto FC forward Ayo Akinola and midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Atlanta United midfielder Marcelino Moreno, center, takes the ball between Toronto FC forward Ayo Akinola and midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Atlanta United midfielder Marcelino Moreno, center, takes the ball between Toronto FC forward Ayo Akinola and midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto FC defender Chris Mavinga (23) intercepts the ball intended for Atlanta United midfielder Marcelino Moreno during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto FC defender Chris Mavinga (23) intercepts the ball intended for Atlanta United midfielder Marcelino Moreno during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto FC defender Chris Mavinga (23) intercepts the ball intended for Atlanta United midfielder Marcelino Moreno during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Atlanta United midfielder Marcelino Moreno, center, is fouled by Toronto FC midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo (10) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Atlanta United midfielder Marcelino Moreno, center, is fouled by Toronto FC midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo (10) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Atlanta United midfielder Marcelino Moreno, center, is fouled by Toronto FC midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo (10) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Atlanta United goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo starts to get up as Toronto FC midfielder Ralph Priso (8) and teammates celebrate Priso's goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Atlanta United goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo starts to get up as Toronto FC midfielder Ralph Priso (8) and teammates celebrate Priso's goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Atlanta United goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo starts to get up as Toronto FC midfielder Ralph Priso (8) and teammates celebrate Priso's goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto FC forward Deandre Kerr, center, watches as his shot rolls wide of Atlanta United goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo's, left, goal during second-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto FC forward Deandre Kerr, center, watches as his shot rolls wide of Atlanta United goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo's, left, goal during second-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto FC forward Deandre Kerr, center, watches as his shot rolls wide of Atlanta United goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo's, left, goal during second-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

