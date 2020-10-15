Priest gets federal prison for breaking into Navy base

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced the Rev. Stephen Michael Kelly on Wednesday. A year ago, Kelly and six fellow activists were convicted by a jury of trespassing, destruction of government property and other charges stemming from their arrest at Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base.

The activists in 2018 took videos of themselves using wire cutters to enter a locked security gate at Kings Bay, the East Coast hub for Navy submarines armed with nuclear missiles. Inside the base, they spray-painted anti-nuclear messages and hammered on an outdoor display.