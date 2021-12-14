Presbyterian goes up against Carver College

TEAM LEADERS: Harrison has averaged 19.1 points and 4.7 rebounds this year for Presbyterian. Winston Hill is also a key contributor, with 11.3 points and seven rebounds per game.DOMINANT DYLLON: D. Scott has connected on 39.4 percent of the 66 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 24 over the last five games. He's also converted 70 percent of his free throws this season.

PREVIOUSLY: Presbyterian scored 85 and came away with a 39-point win over Carver College when these two teams met last year.