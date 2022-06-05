ajc logo
X

Prajzner sparks Notre Dame to 6-4 win over Georgia Southern

Georgia News
35 minutes ago
Zack Prajzner hit a game-tying two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning and drove in the go-ahead run when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the seventh to help Notre Dame rally for a 6-4 victory over No. 16 overall seed Georgia Southern on in the Statesboro Regional

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Zack Prajzner hit a game-tying two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning and drove in the go-ahead run when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the seventh to help Notre Dame rally for a 6-4 victory over No. 16 overall seed Georgia Southern on Saturday in the Statesboro Regional.

Notre Dame (37-14) advances to Sunday's title game against the winner of an elimination game between Georgia Southern (41-19) and Texas Tech on Sunday morning. A loss by the Fighting Irish would force a finale on Monday.

Georgia Southern took a 4-2 lead in the top of the sixth on a RBI single by Sam Blancato and a two-run single by Kyler Hultgren. Prajzner answered with a two-run shot in the bottom of the inning to knot the score at 4-apiece.

Carter Putz drew a one-out walk off Eagles reliever Jay Thompson (7-4) to begin the Irish rally in the seventh and took second base on a single by Jack Zyska. David LaManna flied out to center field before Jack Brannigan's infield single loaded the bases.

Jaylen Paden replaced Thompson and hit Prajzner with a 2-2 pitch to force in the go-ahead run. Notre Dame added an insurance when Paden plunked Jack Penney before striking out Nick Juaire to end the inning.

Matt Bedford got the final out of the seventh to win his first career decision for Notre Dame. Jack Findlay struck out four in two perfect innings to notch his first save.

__

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Editors' Picks
Georgia GOP chair’s impartiality questioned after Republican primary
Scouts sell off camps under strain from sex abuse suits
17h ago
Smoking ban takes effect at Georgia’s largest public beach
10h ago
Cardinals' Donovan apologizes for old homophobic tweets
42m ago
Cardinals' Donovan apologizes for old homophobic tweets
42m ago
Haney retains WBC lightweight belt in decision over Kambosos
53m ago
The Latest
Braves score 4 in 11th, top Rockies 6-2, spoil uniform debut
27m ago
GA Lottery
57m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
57m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top