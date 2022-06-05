Prajzner sparks Notre Dame to 6-4 win over Georgia Southern

Notre Dame (37-14) advances to Sunday's title game against the winner of an elimination game between Georgia Southern (41-19) and Texas Tech on Sunday morning. A loss by the Fighting Irish would force a finale on Monday.

Georgia Southern took a 4-2 lead in the top of the sixth on a RBI single by Sam Blancato and a two-run single by Kyler Hultgren. Prajzner answered with a two-run shot in the bottom of the inning to knot the score at 4-apiece.