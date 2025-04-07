Georgia News
Georgia News

Practice is suspended at the Masters because of rain and a threat of severe storms

Practice at the Masters was suspended late Monday morning and spectators were pulled off the golf course because of worsening rain and the threat of thunderstorms
Patrons along the eighth fairway during a practice round at the Masters golf tournament, Monday, April 7, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Patrons along the eighth fairway during a practice round at the Masters golf tournament, Monday, April 7, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
1 hour ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Practice at the Masters was suspended late Monday morning and spectators were pulled off the golf course because of worsening rain and the threat of thunderstorms.

Augusta National had planned to close the course to fans earlier in the morning, but with only light rain falling, spectators were allowed onto the grounds for about 3 1/2 hours.

Forecasts called for storms throughout the afternoon, with the potential for severe weather, and 1 to 2 inches of rain. However, the forecast for the rest of the week looked promising, with mostly sunshine and high temperatures in the 70s Fahrenheit (low 20s Celsius).

Few players ventured out for practice rounds Monday, and those who did — Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon and Thomas Detry, among them — played alone.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Matthieu Pavon, of France, keeps dry on the 13th fairway with caddie Mark Sherwood, left, during a practice round at the Masters golf tournament, Monday, April 7, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Patrons walks under umbrellas along the 13th green during a practice round at the Masters golf tournament, Monday, April 7, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A rain droplet falls on a Masters logo cut out during a practice round at the Masters golf tournament, Monday, April 7, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Matthieu Pavon, of France, walks up the 10th fairway during a practice round at the Masters golf tournament, Monday, April 7, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keegan Bradley stretches on the driving range during a practice round at the Masters golf tournament, Monday, April 7, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Thomas Detry, of Belgium, stretches during a practice around at the Masters golf tournament, Monday, April 7, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Scottie Scheffler warms up on the driving range during a practice round at the Masters golf tournament, Monday, April 7, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Nicolas Echavarria, of Colombia, and Ludvig Aberg, of Sweden, right, walk off the 11th green during a practice round at the Masters golf tournament, Monday, April 7, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Patrons use rain gear to shield themselves from the rainy weather as they walk past the scoreboard near the first fairway during a practice round at the Masters golf tournament, Monday, April 7, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Masters weather update: Rainy conditions at Augusta National on Monday

A look at the weather forecast for the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

1h ago

MASTERS '25: Facts and figures for the 89th edition of the Masters

MASTERS '25: Rory McIlroy takes aim at a Grand Slam. Scottie Scheffler goes for another green jacket

The Latest

(stock image; photo by Larry W. Smith/Getty Images)

Georgia police have suspect in slayings of 3 women and 2-year-old girl

24m ago

WNBA mock draft: Paige Bueckers goes No. 1 to Dallas and Seattle selects French star Malonga 2nd

WNBA draft guide: Paige Bueckers and the Valkyries get ready for their big night in New York

Featured

Fourth grade students from the Museum School of Avondale Estates listen during a tour of a Civil War exhibit at the Atlanta History Center in Atlanta on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Trump’s Smithsonian order follows Reconstruction playbook in rewriting history

Historians, scholars and museum officials throughout Atlanta and the South fear the order could alter the way American history has been taught and digested for decades.

Thousands without power as storms move through Georgia, risking flooding, tornadoes

Horse dies in downtown Atlanta after suffering medical emergency, official says