Poulakidas scores 18, Yale defeats Emerson 100-46

Led by John Poulakidas' 18 points, the Yale Bulldogs defeated the Emerson Lions 100-46 on Wednesday night
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — John Poulakidas had 18 points in Yale's 100-46 victory over Emerson on Wednesday night.

Poulakidas went 6 of 8 from the field (4 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Bulldogs (2-2). Trevor Mullin scored 12 points while going 5 of 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range). Casey Simmons had 11 points and went 4 of 4 from the field.

Jacob Armant and Asher Gardiner each scored six points for the Lions.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

