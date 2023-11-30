Poteat scores 31, Albany State (Ga.) knocks off Florida A&M 92-85 in double overtime

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Shakur Poteat's 31 points led Albany State (Ga.) over Florida A&M 92-85 in double overtime on Wednesday night.

Poteat also had five assists for the Golden Rams. Reggie James scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. Jamir Moore shot 4 for 7, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Rattlers (0-5) were led by Keith Lamar, who posted 29 points, 11 rebounds and four steals. Hantz Louis-Jeune added 15 points and eight rebounds for Florida A&M. Shannon Grant also recorded 13 points, seven rebounds, two steals and three blocks.