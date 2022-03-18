Possible tornado destroys mobile homes in south Alabama

David Adams, the director of the Escambia County Emergency Management Agency, said it is unclear if the damage was caused by a tornado or straight-line winds. The National Weather Service will send a team to evaluate, he said.

The National Weather Service issued several tornado warnings for south Alabama, but Adams said there was not one in effect for the area at the time.

The storms left more than 13,000 homes and businesses in the dark in Alabama and flash flooding was reported south of Birmingham, where heavy rains that left downtown streets under water were blamed for one death Wednesday. More rain was expected, along with wind gusts as strong as 60 mph (97 km/h), hail and possibly tornadoes.

A tornado watch covered southern counties in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, plus the western tip of the Florida Panhandle. More than a dozen school systems in the area canceled classes, extracurricular activities or switched to virtual teaching for the day because of the weather threat.