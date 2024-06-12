Possible 2026 World Cup training camps include sites in non-tournament cities

Proposed training sites in the areas of U.S. game venues are in Atlanta; Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas; Kansas City and Riverside, Missouri, and Lawrence, Kansas; Philadelphia; and St. Louis. There also are possible training camps in Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey, but none were listed in Canada.

FIFA said additional possible training camps will be added.

In addition, FIFA listed specific site matchups for games in the new round of 32, round of 16, quarterfinals and semifinals, revealing the pathway through the knockout rounds for the host nations.

If the U.S. wins Group D, it would play its first knockout match at Santa Clara, California, on July 1. The winner of that game plays at Seattle on July 6, could be in a quarterfinal at Inglewood, California, on July 10 and a semifinal at Arlington, Texas, on July 14.

If the U.S. finishes second in its group, it would next play at Arlington on July 3. The winner of that game plays at Atlanta on July 7, could be in a quarterfinal at Kansas City on July 11 and a semifinal at Atlanta on July 15.

