Positive COVID-19 test for Virginia nixes ACC semifinal

“Pretty proud of our guys. We were very disciplined throughout the year and continue to be, especially this time of the year when if you get a COVID bug like that, it could end your season. ... We’re just going to continue to take the right protocols, and we should be all right.”

It's unclear exactly how this could impact Virginia going forward into the NCAA Tournament. The tournament will be held entirely in the state of Indiana to create what NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt has called a "controlled environment" instead of a bubble.

The tournament protocols include requiring each member of a team's travel party to complete seven negative COVID-19 tests before leaving for Indianapolis. Gavitt has said a team can continue to play if it has five players available through those safety protocols.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap