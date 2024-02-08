Porzingis, White lead Celtics to 125-117 win over Hawks

Saddiq Bey led Atlanta with 25 points. Trae Young had 20 points and 10 assists and Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu added 19 points apiece for the Hawks.

Atlanta had won four straight before the streak ended Sunday night with a 149-144 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Hawks stayed within seven points through the first three quarters but didn’t have enough to overcome a surge by the Celtics early in the fourth quarter.

White made three 3-pointers in the first four minutes and went 4 for 5 from long range in the period. His third 3-pointer of the quarter pushed it the lead to 109-98 — Boston’s largest of the game — with 8:01 left to play. He added another from outside as Boston stretched the lead to 13.

Brown returned after missing Sunday’s game with a back injury but the Celtics were without Jrue Holiday, who was out with a sprained right elbow.

Hawks center Clint Capela sat out his second straight game with a muscle strain in his left hip.

UP NEXT

Hawks: At Philadelphia on Friday night.

Celtics: Host Washington on Friday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP