Portland plays Atlanta on 5-game road skid

Portland will attempt to break its five-game road losing streak when the Trail Blazers face Atlanta
By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago

Portland Trail Blazers (32-43, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (36-38, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland will aim to break its five-game road losing streak when the Trail Blazers play Atlanta.

The Hawks are 19-17 in home games. Atlanta has a 16-19 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Trail Blazers are 12-25 on the road. Portland has a 7-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hawks are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 47.4% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents. The Trail Blazers' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Onyeka Okongwu is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 8.7 rebounds for the Hawks. Trae Young is averaging 23.1 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Deni Avdija is scoring 16.3 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Trail Blazers. Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 18.9 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 122.8 points, 42.8 rebounds, 30.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 112.0 points, 45.3 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Larry Nance Jr.: out for season (knee), Kobe Bufkin: out for season (shoulder), Clint Capela: out (hand), Keaton Wallace: out (shoulder), Jalen Johnson: out for season (shoulder).

Trail Blazers: Bryce McGowens: out for season (rib), Deandre Ayton: out (calf), Robert Williams III: out (knee), Jerami Grant: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Atlanta Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher (10) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Credit: AP

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Nick Pivetta works against an Atlanta Braves batter during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, March 30, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: AP

1h ago

1h ago

1h ago

Parts of northeast Georgia — extending south to Carroll County, through Bartow County and north into Fannin County — are under a Level 2 threat for possible scattered severe storms Sunday. By Monday, nearly all of Georgia will be under a Level 3 threat. (Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Hendren

