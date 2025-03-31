Portland plays Atlanta on 5-game road skid

The Hawks are 19-17 in home games. Atlanta has a 16-19 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Trail Blazers are 12-25 on the road. Portland has a 7-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hawks are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 47.4% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents. The Trail Blazers' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Onyeka Okongwu is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 8.7 rebounds for the Hawks. Trae Young is averaging 23.1 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Deni Avdija is scoring 16.3 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Trail Blazers. Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 18.9 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 122.8 points, 42.8 rebounds, 30.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 112.0 points, 45.3 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Larry Nance Jr.: out for season (knee), Kobe Bufkin: out for season (shoulder), Clint Capela: out (hand), Keaton Wallace: out (shoulder), Jalen Johnson: out for season (shoulder).

Trail Blazers: Bryce McGowens: out for season (rib), Deandre Ayton: out (calf), Robert Williams III: out (knee), Jerami Grant: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.