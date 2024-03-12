Portland plays Atlanta in non-conference matchup

Atlanta Hawks (29-35, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (18-46, 14th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Hawks take on the Portland Trail Blazers in non-conference play.

The Trail Blazers are 10-23 on their home court. Portland has a 4-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hawks are 13-18 on the road. Atlanta gives up 121.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

The Trail Blazers average 11.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer makes per game than the Hawks allow (14.0). The Hawks' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (49.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Deandre Ayton is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 10.9 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Anfernee Simons is averaging 22.0 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Dejounte Murray is scoring 21.8 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 108.5 points, 44.9 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 108.2 points, 46.0 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Malcolm Brogdon: out (elbow), Robert Williams III: out for season (knee), Jabari Walker: out (hip), Justin Minaya: out (illness), Shaedon Sharpe: out (abdominal).

Hawks: Trae Young: out (finger), Jalen Johnson: day to day (ankle), Onyeka Okongwu: out (toe), Kobe Bufkin: out (toe), Saddiq Bey: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.