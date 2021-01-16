Portland and Atlanta square off in non-conference matchup

Atlanta went 20-47 overall during the 2019-20 season while going 6-27 on the road. The Hawks averaged 111.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 119.7 last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic: out (wrist), CJ Elleby: out (foot), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

Hawks: Kris Dunn: out (right ankle), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee), Danilo Gallinari: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.