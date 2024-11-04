Porter has 20 points, Middle Tennessee beats Oglethorpe 97-51

Georgia News

Led by Jestin Porter's 20 points, the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders defeated the Oglethorpe Stormy Petrels 97-51 on Monday
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Jestin Porter scored 20 points to help Middle Tennessee defeat Oglethorpe 97-51 on Monday.

Porter shot 6 of 9 from the field, including 5 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Blue Raiders. Essam Mostafa had 14 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Camryn Weston finished 5 of 5 from the floor for 12 points.

Dylan Pumpian led the Stormy Petrels with 11 points. Perry Robinson added 10 points for Oglethorpe.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

