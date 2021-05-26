Port of Savannah welcomes largest cargo ship on East Coast

Onlookers along Savannah's downtown riverfront gawked as the CMA CGM Marco Polo sailed past Wednesday morning on its way to dock at the port, the fourth-busiest in the U.S. for cargo shipped in containers.

The supersized ocean carrier is as long as three-and-a-half football fields. Its cargo can fill more than 16,000 metal containers measuring 20 feet (6.1 meters) long apiece.