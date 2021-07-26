Port of Savannah is moving record-breaking volumes of cargo

For the time in history, the Port of Savannah has moved 5.3 million 20-foot equivalent container units, Georgia Ports announced Monday. That means it has grown its cargo volumes by 20 percent in fiscal year 2021.

American companies are continuing to choose the Port of Savannah as a gateway to global trade, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said. Georgia’s ports are a key reason that it remains a strong state for business, the governor said.