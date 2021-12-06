Port of Savannah accelerating expansion amid cargo surge

The surge caused Savannah's port to see its busiest month ever in October, when the number of container units of imports and exports crossing its docks exceeded 500,000 for the first time. The port handled a record 5.3 million container units in the 2021 fiscal year that ended June 30.

Officials have been using inland sites to temporarily store cargo and free up space at Savannah's container terminal. The port authority was authorized by the federal government to use $8 million in leftover grant money to set up four such “pop up” container yards in different areas of the state.

Lynch said efforts to reduce the backlog are paying off. The Savannah port had about 67,000 containers at its terminal Monday, he said, compared to roughly 85,000 in September. And the 13 ships anchored off the coast waiting to enter the port was about half the peak number months ago.

“We’re not out of the woods yet,” Lynch said. “We think this will continue on up through the first quarter of 2022 at least.”

The $150 million container yard expansion covers not only converting undeveloped land for container storage but also equipment. The board Monday agreed to spend $24.4 million on new electric-powered cranes to lift and move containers in that new space.