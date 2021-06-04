ajc logo
X

Porsche rams strip mall and bursts into flames in Atlanta

Georgia News | 1 hour ago
Authorities say a sports car plowed into an Atlanta strip mall, touching off a fire that heavily damaged several businesses

ATLANTA (AP) — A sports car plowed into an Atlanta strip mall, touching off a fire that heavily damaged several businesses.

The Porsche Cayenne burst into flames after colliding with the strip mall Friday morning, Atlanta fire officials said.

The driver was taken to a hospital, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Fire crews encountered a “substantial amount of fire,” Atlanta fire Battalion Chief Douglas Hatcher said.

Hatcher said he believed the car crashed into a finance business at the Piedmont Pointe retail plaza, and the blaze spread from there. Flames had spread to several businesses, including a Papa Johns pizza restaurant, by the time firefighters arrived.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top