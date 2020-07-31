X

Porcello expected to start for Mets at Braves

By The Associated Press
The Atlanta Braves square off against the New York Mets

New York Mets (3-4, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (4-3, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Rick Porcello (0-1, 0.00 ERA, 5.00 WHIP, 1 strikeouts) Braves: Sean Newcomb (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 1 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets take on the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

The Braves went 46-30 in division games in 2019. Atlanta pitchers struck out 8.6 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.19.

The Mets went 40-36 in division games in 2019. New York pitchers had an ERA of 4.24 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.30.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Atlanta leads the season series 2-1.

INJURIES: Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm).

Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Marcus Stroman: (left calf), Walker Lockett: (back), Robert Gsellman: (right triceps), Jake Marisnick: (left hamstring), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

