Porcello expected to start for Mets at Braves

New York Mets (3-4, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (4-3, second in the NL East)
Atlanta; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Rick Porcello (0-1, 0.00 ERA, 5.00 WHIP, 1 strikeouts) Braves: Sean Newcomb (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 1 strikeouts)
LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets take on the Atlanta Braves on Friday.
The Braves went 46-30 in division games in 2019. Atlanta pitchers struck out 8.6 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.19.
The Mets went 40-36 in division games in 2019. New York pitchers had an ERA of 4.24 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.30.
The teams meet for the third time this season. Atlanta leads the season series 2-1.
INJURIES: Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm).
Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Marcus Stroman: (left calf), Walker Lockett: (back), Robert Gsellman: (right triceps), Jake Marisnick: (left hamstring), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.