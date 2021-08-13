Police: Woman forced into car and later killed in Atlanta

Police responded around 5 a.m. to a home in southeast Atlanta after someone called 911 to report a possible kidnapping, police spokesman Sgt. John Chafee said in an email. The woman who made the call told officers she'd seen a woman forced into a vehicle.

Officers then received a call around 6 a.m. of shots fired about a mile and a half (2.4 kilometers) away, Chafee said. Officers checked the area but found nothing.