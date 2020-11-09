Police: Woman posing as FBI agent sought free fast food

It added that the woman continued the farce as police arrived to arrest her in the restaurant parking lot Thursday, reportedly claiming to officers that she was an FBI agent and that her credentials were electronic. While being handcuffed, she allegedly began to “talk into her shirt like she was talking into a radio telling someone that we were arresting her and to send someone to Rockmart PD," officers wrote in the arrest report.

“You will not hear a real officer demand a meal anywhere,” Chief Randy Turner told news outlets. "If it is given, we appreciate it. If it is discounted, we appreciate it. We will not ask for it or make threats and demand it.”