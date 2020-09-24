Police: Woman dies after shooting, others wounded

Police arrested 26-year-old Karl Anthony Jordan on Thursday in Stockbridge, saying he shot three people in Lovejoy on Wednesday night, plus the restaurant worker.

Police said a grandmother was sitting on her porch Wednesday night and went inside after hearing a noise. She found her daughter lying on the floor with a gunshot wound, police said Thursday, with the woman's 4-year-old child standing over her. When the grandmother picked up the grandchild to flee, Jordan shot her and the child, with the grandmother getting away after Jordan ran out of bullets, according to police.