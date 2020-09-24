Police: Woman dies after shooting, others wounded

LOVEJOY, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia woman has died after she, her mother and her child were shot by a man who later shot and robbed a Waffle House employee.
Police arrested 26-year-old Karl Anthony Jordan on Thursday in Stockbridge, saying he shot three people in Lovejoy on Wednesday night, plus the restaurant worker.
Police said a grandmother was sitting on her porch Wednesday night and went inside after hearing a noise. She found her daughter lying on the floor with a gunshot wound, police said Thursday, with the woman's 4-year-old child standing over her. When the grandmother picked up the grandchild to flee, Jordan shot her and the child, with the grandmother getting away after Jordan ran out of bullets, according to police.
Investigators said Jordan then robbed a Waffle House near McDonough before dawn Thursday, shooting a female employee and taking her car. He was later taken into custody in Stockbridge.
The woman died in a hospital Thursday. The grandmother and child are expected to survive. Police say the dead woman and Jordan had a previous relationship.
Henry County police said Jordan is charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery in connection with the Waffle House robbery. Clayton County police earlier obtained warrants against Jordan for aggravated assault, but didn't immediately announce new charges.
It wasn't immediately clear if he has a lawyer who could comment for him.
Jordan was released from prison in January, state records show, after a year on drug and gun convictions.