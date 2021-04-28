Police: Vehicle changed lanes ahead of van in deadly crash

Ten injured survivors of the crash were taken to hospitals. The women killed were all from Georgia and ranged in age from 26 to 53.

Among them was Alishia Carroll of Columbus, a 34-year-old mother of four who had recently decided to get help for her addiction problems, family members said. The van was carrying the women to a treatment recovery meeting, relatives told WXIA-TV.

“She was finally trying to get good for herself and good for kids and God just wanted to take her home,” Carroll’s oldest child, Kylie Mitchell, told the Atlanta station.

The vehicle seen changing lanes ahead of the van did not remain at the scene, police said in their report.

Police are seeking more information from anyone who witnessed the crash, which happened on Interstate 85 about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of downtown Atlanta.

“I need to know what caused the accident,” Steve Paris told WSB-TV. His daughter, Ashleigh Paris, 26, of Kennesaw, was among those killed.

“I need closure for my baby girl," he said. “She was daddy’s little girl.”