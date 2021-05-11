Police: Twin boys found safe after Amber Alert and search

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Twin infants who were taken from their home in Savannah have been found safe, police said Tuesday afternoon.
Savannah police had issued an Amber Alert Tuesday morning, saying the two boys were taken during a shooting in Savannah.
Police later said a suspect was in custody, but few details about that person were immediately released.
The infants — 6-week-old boys named Matto and Lorenzo — and the suspect were located in the Lost Plantation neighborhood in Rincon, police said Tuesday afternoon. The town is about 18 miles (29 kilometers) northwest of Savannah.
Police said they planned to release more details later.